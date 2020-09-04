Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen NICASTRO
NICASTRO - Karen (nee Case)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore S. Nicastro; devoted mother of David (Maria) Scime, Karen (Richard) Rockwell and Laurie Scime-Papaj; cherished grandmother of David (Amie), Richard, Nicole (Alex), Nina, Lisa (Joe), Matthew (Cheryl) and ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by beloved parents, Juan and Hope Case as well as siblings John and Elvira; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Shared condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.