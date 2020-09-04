NICASTRO - Karen (nee Case)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore S. Nicastro; devoted mother of David (Maria) Scime, Karen (Richard) Rockwell and Laurie Scime-Papaj; cherished grandmother of David (Amie), Richard, Nicole (Alex), Nina, Lisa (Joe), Matthew (Cheryl) and ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by beloved parents, Juan and Hope Case as well as siblings John and Elvira; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Shared condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.