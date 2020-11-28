Niedzielski - Karen
November 21, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Jennie Niedzielski; loving sister of Beverly (late Donald) Fetter, late Stephen (Patricia) Niedzielski, late Christine Denmore, and Jerome Niedzielski; dear friend of Tom McArthur; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, 2085 Union Road, West Seneca, Sunday, from 5-7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.