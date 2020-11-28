Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Karen NIEDZIELSKI
Niedzielski - Karen
November 21, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Jennie Niedzielski; loving sister of Beverly (late Donald) Fetter, late Stephen (Patricia) Niedzielski, late Christine Denmore, and Jerome Niedzielski; dear friend of Tom McArthur; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, 2085 Union Road, West Seneca, Sunday, from 5-7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY 14224
Nov
29
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY 14224
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.