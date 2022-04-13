Menu
Karen L. OWENS
April 9, 2022, age 61. Beloved daughter of the late Leo J. Owens and Milidred E. (nee Rochelle) O'Connor; dear sister of William Leman-Devereaux, James, Vernon Owens, Patricia (Samuel) Pantano and the late Eunice Leman and Sonia Owens; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-6 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near West Ferry), where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


