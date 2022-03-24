RUCH - Karen M. (nee Jensen)
Went to her eternal home on March 20, 2022. Karen was the beloved wife of the late James P. Ruch; daughter of the late Jacob and Jenny Jensen; sister of Paul (Loraine) Jensen, and the late Robert Jensen and Ruth (Julius) Kovach. Karen was the loving mother of Holly (Thomas) Ruch-Ross, John (Stefanie) Ruch, Suzanne (John) Garvey, and James (Mary) Ruch. Karen is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Ruch, Lisa (Gregory) Bugbee, Laura Smith, Karen (Andrew) Swanson, Amanda (Sasha) Khodorkovskaya, Erin (Michael) Matecki, Benjamin Ross, Adam (Allyssa) Garvey, Julia Ruch, and Sydney Ross. She was GG to nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Karen taught English for years at Iroquois High School. She loved painting and drawing, playing the piano, and singing. She was a long time member of the 1st Trinity Church in Tonawanda. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. To leave condolences online, please visit at www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.