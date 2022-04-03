SKELLY - Karen K. March 16, 2022, dear mother of Todd, Tammy (fiancé Robert Smith), Phil (Margaret) and Theron Marino; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia, James, Michael, Roy, Lois, Anthony and the late Linda, Patrick, Frederick and Steven; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Saturday, April 9th, from 10:30 AM-12 Noon, where Funeral Prayers will immediately follow. Karen was a free spirit and a beautiful soul, who loved life and her independence. Hard working and smart, she excelled in school and in her careers. Deeply spiritual, she loved Jesus and the beauty of nature.