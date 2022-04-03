SKELLY - Karen K.

March 16, 2022, dear mother of Todd, Tammy (fiancé Robert Smith), Phil (Margaret) and Theron Marino; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia, James, Michael, Roy, Lois, Anthony and the late Linda, Patrick, Frederick and Steven; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Saturday, April 9th, from 10:30 AM-12 Noon, where Funeral Prayers will immediately follow. Karen was a free spirit and a beautiful soul, who loved life and her independence. Hard working and smart, she excelled in school and in her careers. Deeply spiritual, she loved Jesus and the beauty of nature.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.