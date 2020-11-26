THUMAN - Karen
(nee Surman)
Of Lancaster, NY, November 21, 2020. Loving companion of Michael J. Riley; dearest mother of Marie Surman, Lee C. (Laura) Thuman, Tracy Thuman (Doug Formaniak) and Kelsey Thuman; grandmother of Robert, Brooke, Dallas, Mackenzie, Troy and Holly; daughter of the late Jean Surman; sister of Tina Wise; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Due to current restrictions, and the inability for family from England to attend, a larger gathering will be held at a later date. We welcome you to visit with the family Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 1-4 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation. Face masks are required. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.