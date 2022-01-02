WILSON - Karen Lynn
Age 64, of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 29, 2021 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. Karen enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved being a part of the Bishop Gibbons Community, spending time with friends and playing Bingo. Karen especially enjoyed taking care of others. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Florence Wall. She is survived by Gary Wilson Sr. Beloved mother of James (Tina Scarfone) Wilson, Gary (Tami Hill) Wilson Jr., Terri (Rambo Hachee) Wilson, and Adam (Erin) Wilson. Grandmother of Austin, Mia, Rambo II, Elise, Rylee, Christian, Sylar, Logan, Ryker, Emma, Chase, Elana, Evelyn, Kylar, Jessa, and Ella. Sister of Gordon, Cheryl, Robert, Michael, Kevin, April, Lynn, Leonard, and the late Sharon, Kenneth, Sheila, and Keith. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Tuesday, January 4th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home beginning at 7:00 PM. If so desired, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.