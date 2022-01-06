RANDALL - Karl D.
January 4, 2022, beloved husband of Jamie (nee Hazelet); dear father of Emma and Quinn; son of the late Douglas and Marjorie (nee Hogue); brother of Susan (late Burton) Denning, Janet Gibbons; brother-in-law of Jill (Matt) Gregory; loving uncle of Dillon Gibbons. Visitation Saturday, 1-5 pm at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A future Memorial Service will be announced. Karl was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend known for his amazing hugs. He was an avid outdoorsman and athlete. He was loved and respected by everyone he met. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.