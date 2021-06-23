Switzer - Karl S.
June 19, 2021. Beloved
husband of Patricia (nee Gburek) Switzer; devoted father of Wolfgang, Erika, Alexis, and Ashley Switzer; cherished son of the late Bernard and Margaret Switzer; dear brother of Alex Switzer, Mary Switzer, Ann (Brian) Walters, and the late Kathleen Switzer; also survived by nieces, nephews, a great-niece, extended family, and many friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday and Friday, from 4-8 PM. Karl was a member of the U.S. Army and the Winchester Rifle and Gun Club. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John The XXIII Parish, Saturday, at 1 PM. (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.