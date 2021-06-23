Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karl S. SWITZER
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Switzer - Karl S.
June 19, 2021. Beloved
husband of Patricia (nee Gburek) Switzer; devoted father of Wolfgang, Erika, Alexis, and Ashley Switzer; cherished son of the late Bernard and Margaret Switzer; dear brother of Alex Switzer, Mary Switzer, Ann (Brian) Walters, and the late Kathleen Switzer; also survived by nieces, nephews, a great-niece, extended family, and many friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday and Friday, from 4-8 PM. Karl was a member of the U.S. Army and the Winchester Rifle and Gun Club. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John The XXIII Parish, Saturday, at 1 PM. (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. John The XXIII Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We´re so sorry for your loss. May he rest with the angels.
Gary and Stephen Sage.
Family
June 23, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy on the passing of Karl, Enjoying Enternal life with his sister, Kathleen and parents , RIP Karl
Patti Sage
Family
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May Karl Rest In Peace.
Gordon &Mary Ann Sage
Family
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results