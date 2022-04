Vattes - Karl E.

Passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2022. He grew up in Willis, Texas and Oakfield, New York. He graduated from Oakfield High School in 1992. He is survived by his parents, John and Sharon Kauffman Vattes; a daughter, Karli, who was the love of his life; two brothers, John and David; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Memorial Service at the Black Creek Baptist Church, Black Creek, NY, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 2 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.