PLANT - Karren P. (nee Gaul)
Age 80, of North Tonawanda, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Niagara Hospice. Karren was born in North Tonawanda on October 13, 1939, to Walter and Emma (Mye) Gaul. Karren was a lifelong member of Friedens United Church of Christ, she retired from the Niagara County Sheriff Office as a Corrections Officer. Karren was predeceased by her brothers Richard and Ronald Gaul. Karren is survived by her son Robert (Cheryl) Plant, grandmother of Jacob, Amanda, Sara, and Sean, sister of Bonnie Cunningham, Thomas Gaul, and sister-in-law of Pat Gaul, also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice.https://www.niagarahospice.org. Due to current occupancy limitations for Covid 19, you may experience a delay in entering the building, face coverings are required. www.Wattengel.com