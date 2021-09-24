Menu
Katherine B. AKIN
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
AKIN - Katherine B. (nee Burton)
Formerly Katherine D. Krazmien, originally of Hamburg, NY. September 15, 2021. Loving wife of the late Robert F. Krazmien Sr. and Herschel E. Akin; cherished mother of Sharon A. Krazmien, Deborah K. Blas, Mark B. (Nannette) Krazmien, Mary E. Reiller and the late Robert F. Krazmien Jr. and Carol L. Marcum; dearest grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 36 and numerous great-great-grandchildren; cherished sister-in-law of Richard Krazmien; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main Street where a service will be held on Monday at 9 AM. Katherine was a devoted member of the Daughters of the Nile & the Order of the Eastern Star under whose auspices a service will be held on Sunday at 7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Sep
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Sep
26
Service
7:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Sep
27
Service
9:00a.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
