Bacher - KatherineOf West Seneca, NY. Passed away peacefully, June 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Henry (Shelley), Steven, John (Gail) and the late Anita; cherished Oma of Max, Elizabeth, Sam, Jakob, Monica, Kristen and Dana; adored sister of Josef (Erna) Mueller, Anna (Albert) Mitterbauer, Mike (Helen) Mueller and the late Jakob (Barbara) Mueller. Survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Katherine was a devoted Catholic and a long time parishioner at Queen of Heaven. Katherine was well known for her love and compassion; she would light up any room and will be missed by many. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com