Katherine BACHER
Bacher - Katherine
Of West Seneca, NY. Passed away peacefully, June 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Henry (Shelley), Steven, John (Gail) and the late Anita; cherished Oma of Max, Elizabeth, Sam, Jakob, Monica, Kristen and Dana; adored sister of Josef (Erna) Mueller, Anna (Albert) Mitterbauer, Mike (Helen) Mueller and the late Jakob (Barbara) Mueller. Survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Katherine was a devoted Catholic and a long time parishioner at Queen of Heaven. Katherine was well known for her love and compassion; she would light up any room and will be missed by many. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
we are so very sorry for your loss. i just saw the death notices. i am very sorry we didn't come pay our respects. mrs bacher was the sweetest person. we were neighbors and always talked on her walks around the block. cherish all your memories. kim, kevin and jordan weisenburg
kim weisenburg
July 2, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I was lucky to have known Mrs. Bacher, she truly was a wonderful person. Cherish the special memories.
Gloria OBrien
June 28, 2021
Dear Bacher family, Mrs. Bacher was the sweetest, kind, most generous individual you could have known. You couldn't ask for a better neighbor and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family.  -the McBride family
McBride family
Friend
June 28, 2021
