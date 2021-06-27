Bacher - Katherine
Of West Seneca, NY. Passed away peacefully, June 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Henry (Shelley), Steven, John (Gail) and the late Anita; cherished Oma of Max, Elizabeth, Sam, Jakob, Monica, Kristen and Dana; adored sister of Josef (Erna) Mueller, Anna (Albert) Mitterbauer, Mike (Helen) Mueller and the late Jakob (Barbara) Mueller. Survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Katherine was a devoted Catholic and a long time parishioner at Queen of Heaven. Katherine was well known for her love and compassion; she would light up any room and will be missed by many. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.