Ferdinand - Katherine
(nee Pajak)
December 16, 2021; beloved wife of Arthur Ferdinand; devoted mother of Kimberly Zydel, and Richard (Pamela) Zydel; loving grandmother of Alyssa, and Ryan; dear daughter of the late Anthony and Katherine Pajak; sister of late Anthony "Chipper" (Linda) Pajak; sister-in-law of Bob (late Gail) Pahl, late George (late Patricia) Ferdinand; Bonus family of Bill (Lori) Wydysh, Bill (Vicki) Froman, and children. Survived by family and many friends at Nowak's Tavern in Sloan, NY. Also, survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Monday from 4-9 pm. A funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 8:30 pm. Memorials in Katherine's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.