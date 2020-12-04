MESSANA - Katherine L.
(nee Johnson)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 30, 2020; beloved wife of the late Victor Messana and the late Arthur Scharf; devoted mother of David (Carrie) Messana, Robert (Kathleen) Messana and the late Nancy (Bill) Engel; cherished grandmother of Brandon, Alyssa, David, Nick, Cole, Kerry, Ryan, Kirsten, Trent and the late Chelsea; loving daughter of the late Edgar and Florence Johnson; dear sister of the late Edgar and "Brud" Johnson. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, Monday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Private Services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.