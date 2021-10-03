To my dearest cousins - Phil & Elaine, Karen, Eli and Larry & family, Paul and I send our love and deepest sympathies for the loss of your mom. I was blessed to have been Aunt Kay and Uncle Angelo's God daughter. I felt like I was their only God child as that is how they made me feel so very special. I found out Aunt Kay and Uncle Angelo had many Grandkids as they had so much love to give. I loved your Mom and Dad so much and will miss my phone calls with your Mom. I know your parents are in heaven with my parents catching up and laughing. sending you our love and prayers. Love always, Carolyn and Pau.

Carolyn MacDonald Family October 18, 2021