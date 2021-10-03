LAURIA - Katherine
(nee Pietz) "Kay"
Passed away peacefully in the loving embrace of her three children at her bedside in Stuart, Florida on September 22, 2021. She was the cherished and adored wife of the late Angelo Lauria; devoted and adoring mother of Phillip (Elaine Tai) Lauria, Eleanor (Lawrence) Sadlocha and Karen (late Al) Hendry; loving grandmother of Ian Sadlocha, Aaron Sadlocha, and the late Phillip Tai Lauria; daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys Pietz; dear sister of the late Dorine (John) Cala; the late Lucille McCormick and the late Raymond J. Pietz. Dearest daughter-in-law of the late Philip and Eleanora (nee Selva) Lauria; dear sister-in-law of Stephanie (late Mario) Gambacorta, Louis (Jackie) Lauria, Charles (Shirley) Lauria and the late Philip (Claudette) Lauria. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, friends, and extended family. Kay was born and raised in Buffalo, met, and married the love of her life, Angelo and together raised their three children. Their home was in Tonawanda, NY and their summer cottage in Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. In retirement Kay and Angelo spent winters at their home in Jensen Beach, Florida but always looked forward to their springtime return to Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation in loving memory of her late Grandson Phillip Tai Lauria. Donations are tax deductible. Mailing address and online link follow https://bit.ly/PLF-donate
NETRF, Phillip Tai Lauria Everlasting Tribute Fund, 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116.
No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 9, at 9:30 AM, at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda. (Please assemble at church.) MASKS OR FACIAL COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY. Entombment at St Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.