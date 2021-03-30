Menu
Katherine OSTERMEIER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
OSTERMEIER - Katherine
Of Bowmansville, NY, March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Ostermeier; loving mother of Linda (Gary) Storm, Bonnie Dysinger (and friend Brian), Heather (Bill) Maher and step-mother of the late Mary Knab; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of five; sister of the late Dominic, Joseph and John Sergi and Mary McCann. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church
Lancaster, NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heather, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers
Lisa Testa
March 31, 2021
May God help you and your family through this trying time. Lean on your faith, it’ll help tremendously.
Jane Quiram
Friend
March 30, 2021
Kathy was a model of strength and resilience. Her beauty and grace represent the stamina she had for life under challenging circumstances. The warmth she exhibited toward her extended family demonstrates her gifts as a spouse and a parent. These qualities will serve to support her family as they process this loss. Sending love, prayers and positive thoughts of encouragement to the family.
Judy Rodrigues
Family
March 30, 2021
Heather.... your Mom was a wonderful lady. I remember the times I sat either in front of or behind you and your parents in church. Sending prayers and healing to you, your Dad and family. Big hugs to you!!!
Julie Banach
Friend
March 30, 2021
Sending prayers for Katherine and her family that their faith will keep them comforted in knowing that God's plan was carried out. May you feel the love and support around you from your parish family. Now is the time to lean on family and friends who care about you. Accept their acts & words of kindness that you may draw strength in knowing you are not alone. Love & prayers, Cathy & Chris Kempf
Catherine Kempf
Friend
March 30, 2021
Dear Ostermeier family, I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Kathy. She was truly a lovely lady. We had worked together in real eatate. I don't know why we didn't stay in contact. We got along so well. I remember when your new (at the time) round house was being built. I was always intrigued by that. I truly extend my deepest sympathy.
Mary Schemm
Coworker
March 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.. thinking of you at this difficult time.. God bless..
Sandy Guenther
Sandy Guenther
Friend
March 30, 2021
