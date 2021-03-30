Sending prayers for Katherine and her family that their faith will keep them comforted in knowing that God's plan was carried out. May you feel the love and support around you from your parish family. Now is the time to lean on family and friends who care about you. Accept their acts & words of kindness that you may draw strength in knowing you are not alone. Love & prayers, Cathy & Chris Kempf

Catherine Kempf Friend March 30, 2021