OSTERMEIER - Katherine
Of Bowmansville, NY, March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Ostermeier; loving mother of Linda (Gary) Storm, Bonnie Dysinger (and friend Brian), Heather (Bill) Maher and step-mother of the late Mary Knab; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of five; sister of the late Dominic, Joseph and John Sergi and Mary McCann. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.