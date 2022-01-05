Dear Ron and Topol Family,

Karen and I just want to extend our words of comfort to you and your family in this time of grief. We thought of Kathy as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and just a loving person. She will be sorely missed by all the people she touched in her life. She is now in heaven and showering her family with love and comfort. Do not ever forget her memory or the life she lived for her family. She is to be loved by all. God Bless the Topol Family at this time of their lives.



Sincerely,

Peter and Karen Szemenciak

