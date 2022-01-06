TOPOL - Katherine B.
(nee Guerra)
Age 77, entered into rest peacefully on December 29, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to Ronald J. Topol; loving and devoted mother of MaryAnn (Thomas) Pantera, Gregory J. (Monica) Topol, Amy (William) Dillemuth Jr. And Jeffrey J. (Monica) Topol; adored Mimi of Darek, Jacob, William, and Kurtis; loving daughter of the late Marco and the late Katherine Guerra; sister of Dr. Marc (Karen) Guerra and the late Marcia; aunt of Katherine, Marc, and Melissa; great-aunt of their beautiful children. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmanville, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.