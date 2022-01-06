Menu
Katherine B. TOPOL
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
TOPOL - Katherine B.
(nee Guerra)
Age 77, entered into rest peacefully on December 29, 2021. Beloved wife of 57 years to Ronald J. Topol; loving and devoted mother of MaryAnn (Thomas) Pantera, Gregory J. (Monica) Topol, Amy (William) Dillemuth Jr. And Jeffrey J. (Monica) Topol; adored Mimi of Darek, Jacob, William, and Kurtis; loving daughter of the late Marco and the late Katherine Guerra; sister of Dr. Marc (Karen) Guerra and the late Marcia; aunt of Katherine, Marc, and Melissa; great-aunt of their beautiful children. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmanville, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5337 Genesee St., Bowmanville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Something made me research Kathy as I believe we are cousins. I am so sorry to hear of her passing and I extend my deepest condolences to the family.
Darcia (Balducci) Sequin
Family
January 9, 2022
Dear Topol Family, I have fond memories of my friendship with Kathy. She was kind, loving, and a true friend, ready to help others always. Her devotion to her faith and love of family was an inspiration to all. May she rest in the peace and loving arms of our Lord. Mary Lou Bordonaro Nenno
MARY LOUISE NENNO
Friend
January 8, 2022
Dear Mr. Topol, Greg, and all of the Topol family. I was so very sorry to hear of Mrs. Topol's passing. The Sowinski family is praying for your family.
Kevin Sowinski
January 7, 2022
Dear Ron and Topol Family,
Karen and I just want to extend our words of comfort to you and your family in this time of grief. We thought of Kathy as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and just a loving person. She will be sorely missed by all the people she touched in her life. She is now in heaven and showering her family with love and comfort. Do not ever forget her memory or the life she lived for her family. She is to be loved by all. God Bless the Topol Family at this time of their lives.

Sincerely,
Peter and Karen Szemenciak
Peter and Karen Szemenciak
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear Topol Family, you are in our thoughts and we are praying that you all may be comforted at this time.
Sandyanne Hoestermann
Friend
January 6, 2022
Praying for Ron, Greg and the entire Topol family. Mrs. Topol was always warm and welcoming when I stopped by for a game of hoops on the driveway.
Eternal Rest Grant Onto Her, O Lord
And May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her
Michael Moore
Friend
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the entire Topol family.
Wags
brian wegner
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dear Ron and family: Kathy's assignment complete, she returns to the loving arms of Jesus. Faith guarantees we will be reunited at the Lord's table; what a celebration that will be. Wonderful memories teaming with you in Marriage Encounter; Peace, love & joy thrives...Shalom
Michael (Diane in Spirit) Zimmer
Friend
January 4, 2022
