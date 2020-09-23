MANCUSO - Kathryn D. "Kay" (nee Albanese)
September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Gaetano "Guy" Mancuso; loving mother of Lauriann Stephan, Franklin (Michele), and Andrea (Peter D'Auria) Mancuso; dearest grandmother of Elizabeth (Michael) Finnegan, Alexandria Stephan, Kathryn Stephan, Franklin (Deana) Mancuso, William H. Stephan IV, Juliette Stephan, Paloma D'Auria, Gaetano Mancuso, and Claudia D'Auria; dearest great-grandmother of Harper Finnegan; dear sister of Charles A. (Claire) Albanese. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM at Holy Spirit RC Church. Funeral capability restrictions may cause delays. Masks required for both church and funeral home. Memorials to Musicalfare Theatre or the Hospice Foundation WNY. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.