Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Katheryn D. "Kay" MANCUSO
MANCUSO - Kathryn D. "Kay" (nee Albanese)
September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Gaetano "Guy" Mancuso; loving mother of Lauriann Stephan, Franklin (Michele), and Andrea (Peter D'Auria) Mancuso; dearest grandmother of Elizabeth (Michael) Finnegan, Alexandria Stephan, Kathryn Stephan, Franklin (Deana) Mancuso, William H. Stephan IV, Juliette Stephan, Paloma D'Auria, Gaetano Mancuso, and Claudia D'Auria; dearest great-grandmother of Harper Finnegan; dear sister of Charles A. (Claire) Albanese. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM at Holy Spirit RC Church. Funeral capability restrictions may cause delays. Masks required for both church and funeral home. Memorials to Musicalfare Theatre or the Hospice Foundation WNY. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.