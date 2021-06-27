PECKEY - Kathaleen E. June 23, 2021. Beloved mother of Christian, Naomi, Jacob, Alixsaundria, Zion, and Malachi; cherished daughter of Robert and Christine (nee Grobelny) Peckey; also survived by sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; loving fiancée of Brandon Stewart. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 1, at Our Lady of Charity Church (Ambrose Worship Site) at 11:30 AM. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY (828-1846).
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
We never met, but I feel like Family through my son Terri Shea. My thoughts are with you in this difficult time. May God bless you all.
Karen Shea
July 1, 2021
Bob and Chris, So sorry for your loss, may God bless your family.
Paul Grawunder
June 30, 2021
Bob and Chris, I'm so sad for your loss...God Bless all of you, especially her beautiful children
Mary Kay Slomba
Friend
June 30, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Bob and your family..
Keep your memories close to your heart..love and hugs
Laura Low
Family
June 27, 2021
Christian,Naomi,Jacob,Alixsaundra,Zion,and& Malachi..I am so sorry for the loss of your mother..know that she will be watching over yous all the days of your lives..you are in my thoughts and prayers..and Kathleen you will always be missed..love you always!!
Aunt MaryEllen
Family
June 27, 2021
Beyond words heartbroken for you all. Until we meet again cousin, you will be missed.
Michele
Family
June 27, 2021
You will always be in my heart Aunt Katie. Fly high take care of nana for me. I love you!