BUSHEN - Kathleen A.
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 26, 2020, beloved daughter of the late James and Agnes (nee Quinn) Bushen; loving sister of James (Joan), William (Norine), Margaret "Peg", Robert (Sharon), Richard (Karen), Michael (Maria), and Joseph (Kelly) Bushen; dearest lifelong friend of Cheryl, Debbie, and Ruth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, October 3rd, from 12-4 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM. Kathy was a past officer and member of CSEA and a Supervisor for the West Seneca Developmental Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WNY Heroes, www.wnyheroes.org
. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com