Kathleen A. BUSHEN
BUSHEN - Kathleen A.
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 26, 2020, beloved daughter of the late James and Agnes (nee Quinn) Bushen; loving sister of James (Joan), William (Norine), Margaret "Peg", Robert (Sharon), Richard (Karen), Michael (Maria), and Joseph (Kelly) Bushen; dearest lifelong friend of Cheryl, Debbie, and Ruth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, October 3rd, from 12-4 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM. Kathy was a past officer and member of CSEA and a Supervisor for the West Seneca Developmental Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WNY Heroes, www.wnyheroes.org. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
