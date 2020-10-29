HILLERY - Kathleen A. "Kay" (nee Maloney)
Passed away on October 26, 2020.Beloved wife of the late James R. "Jim" Hillery; dear mother of James (Peggy), Joseph (Ann), John (Denise), Mary Beth Gallagher, Margaret (Michael) Giacobello, Mark (Elaine), Michael (Kelly), David (Katie), Karen (James)Downey; loving grandmother of 31 and great-grandmother of nine; daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Wright) Maloney; sister of Margie (late Vincent) (late Donald Hanley) Kelchlin, late Mary Ann (late Albert) Beecroft, late Joan (late Robert) Luckenbaugh. Friends and family may call Friday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Judge John D. Hillery Memorial Scholarship, 601 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14220. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.