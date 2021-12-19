Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen E. BEVANS
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BEVANS - Kathleen E. (nee Staffeld)
December 15, 2021, age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Williamson, NY. Beloved wife of the late James R. Bevans; dearest mother of James C. (Debra) Bevans and John T. Bevans; loving grandmother of Emily, Brooks and Levi; daughter of the late Charles and Julia (nee Holnbeck); dear sister of the late Richard Staffeld, Michael (Kathy) Staffeld and Joanne (Corey) Bonning; companion of the late Herbert Akins; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, December 20th, from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., at 10 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Mrs. Bevans was a Registered Nurse and Administrator of Blossom View Nursing Home, Sodus.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Espicopal Church
4275 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mary Kolodziej
December 20, 2021
Bevans Family: Kathleen was the most kind, gentle soul I have ever meant - She touched so many hearts including mine. My sincere sympathy goes out to you all during this difficult time - She will be missed. Love you all, Mary Kolodziej
Mary Kolodziej
Other
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results