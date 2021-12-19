BEVANS - Kathleen E. (nee Staffeld)

December 15, 2021, age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Williamson, NY. Beloved wife of the late James R. Bevans; dearest mother of James C. (Debra) Bevans and John T. Bevans; loving grandmother of Emily, Brooks and Levi; daughter of the late Charles and Julia (nee Holnbeck); dear sister of the late Richard Staffeld, Michael (Kathy) Staffeld and Joanne (Corey) Bonning; companion of the late Herbert Akins; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, December 20th, from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., at 10 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Mrs. Bevans was a Registered Nurse and Administrator of Blossom View Nursing Home, Sodus.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.