Kathleen H. BOYD
BOYD - Kathleen H. (nee Holford)
Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2021, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late John C. Boyd; dear mother of Heather (Jason) Orzel and the late John A. (Donna) Boyd; loving grandmother of Jeffrey and the late Michael Boyd; sister of Harry Holford, the late Lillian Weitendorf and Norman Holford; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 11 AM to 12 Noon at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Patrick Episcopal Church (Cheektowaga)
1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga
Sep
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Patrick Episcopal Church (Cheektowaga)
1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga
Sep
18
Interment
1:30p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
1411 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our family have many wonderful memories of Kathy! Our deepest sympathies.
Eileen Morgan and family
Friend
September 12, 2021
