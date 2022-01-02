Brown - Kathleen H.
(nee Mullaney)
Of Blasdell, NY, December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of William Brown; loving mother of Suzanne (Jennifer Russell) Cyr and Jennifer (Joseph) Wieszcholek; cherished grandma of Nicholas Cyr; dearest sister of Janet (Bud) Baldwin, Sharyn Olsen, and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Benson; adored Godmother of Chrystie Ramsey and Debbie Dalfonso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Saturday, January 8th from 2-5PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Memorial Service will begin at 5PM. The memorial service will also be streamed live on the funeral home's website on Kathleen's memorial page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.