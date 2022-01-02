Menu
Kathleen H. BROWN
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Brown - Kathleen H.
(nee Mullaney)
Of Blasdell, NY, December 10, 2021. Beloved wife of William Brown; loving mother of Suzanne (Jennifer Russell) Cyr and Jennifer (Joseph) Wieszcholek; cherished grandma of Nicholas Cyr; dearest sister of Janet (Bud) Baldwin, Sharyn Olsen, and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Benson; adored Godmother of Chrystie Ramsey and Debbie Dalfonso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Saturday, January 8th from 2-5PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Memorial Service will begin at 5PM. The memorial service will also be streamed live on the funeral home's website on Kathleen's memorial page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jan
8
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jan
8
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
streamed live on the funeral home's website on Kathleen's memorial page
NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
