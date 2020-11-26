WILLIAMS - Kathleen C.

November 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of Jim and Ginny (nee Glapinski) Williams; dear sister of Mark and Michael (Samantha) Williams; loving aunt of Luke Williams; also survived by many caring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Kathleen's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Tributes may be made to New Hope Manner, 35 Hillside Rd., Barryville, NY 12719. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.