Kathleen A. CONNELLY
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CONNELLY - Kathleen A.
(nee Brady)
June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Marc D. Connelly; loving mother of Kevin and Christopher (Lara) Connelly; cherished Nana of Madeline and Elizabeth; sister of late John E. Brady; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday from 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John Baptist R.C. Church (Engelwood Ave.) on Saturday at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's name may be made to Excalibur Adaptive Boating, online at ExcaliburLS.com, or St. John Baptist Church. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. John Baptist R.C. Church
Engelwood Ave, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family -- I am so saddened to just see this news. There are no words!! Beautiful lady... lovely family... many years of great memories as neighbors and friends. Many prayers to her loved ones. May she rest in peace, and eternal be her memory... xxoo
Helen Pullman Coran
July 11, 2021
The Mago Family
July 6, 2021
Kathy was a feisty, intelligent, charming woman who I had the pleasure of spending time with both at St John´s and Clarence Book Club. I will miss her.....
Lynne Manning
Friend
July 3, 2021
Kevin, Chris, Lara, Madeline and Elizabeth...We were so sorry to hear of Kathy´s passing. We spent many fun times at TILC events and Kathy was such a giving person of her time and efforts to the boat club. She will be missed and our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family!
Bob and Shirley Peterson
School
July 1, 2021
To the family Kevin and Chris you are two of the most loving and devoted sons. I miss your dad and will truly Miss Kathy it has been my pleasure and privledge to get to know all of you she will be greatly missed.
marjorie fronczak
July 1, 2021
Kathy was a member of our bookclub. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. She met her challenges with such dignity. She contributed so much to our group and she will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Nancy Fox
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dear Kevin & Christopher. Very sorry to hear about your mother. She was a wonderful person. Condolences and prayers to you and your families.
yvonne m roesser
Work
July 1, 2021
Dear Kevin and Christopher: It is with great sadness that I read of your mother's passing this morning. She was truly a wonderful person. My condolences to you and your families.
Glenn J. Speller
Work
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results