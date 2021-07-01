CONNELLY - Kathleen A.
(nee Brady)
June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Marc D. Connelly; loving mother of Kevin and Christopher (Lara) Connelly; cherished Nana of Madeline and Elizabeth; sister of late John E. Brady; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday from 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John Baptist R.C. Church (Engelwood Ave.) on Saturday at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's name may be made to Excalibur Adaptive Boating, online at ExcaliburLS.com
, or St. John Baptist Church. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.