MY DEAREST FRIEND KATHY, I WILL FOREVER MISS YOU. GOD TOOK YOU AWAY TOO SOON. YOU WERE SUCH A SWEET KING, LOVING, CARING WOMAN. RICH AND MY HEART ARE BROKEN. WE LOVED YOU MY SWEET FRIEND. MY HEART HURTS THINKING OF THE THINGS WE HAD PLANNED THIS SUMMER. I HAVE YOUR PRECIOUS DOG IZZY AND WILL TAKE CARE OF HER FOR YOU, SHE HUGS ME, I BELIEVE SHE THINKS I AM YOU, I HUG HER BACK SO HARD, GOD TAKE CARE OF YOUR NEW SPECIAL ANGEL. ANOTHER PIECE OF MY HEART GONE. PRAYERS FOR YOU EACH NIGHT.

Kathy Riggle Friend June 21, 2021