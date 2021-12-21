DELALLO - Kathleen L.
(nee Alessi)
December 18, 2021. Wife of the late Paul J. DeLallo, Jr. Mother of Michael (Millie) Opinsky, Kristen (Anthony) McCaslin and Jessica (Christopher Gorzynski) DeLallo. Grandmother of Justin, Brianna, Christopher, Brody, Cameron and a future granddaughter. Sister of Frank (Patricia) Buffamonte, Michael Alessi, David (Lisa) Alessi, Alito Alessi and the late AnnMarie (Greg) Yeager. Godmother of Michelle Deubell and also survived by other nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THOMAS H. MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.