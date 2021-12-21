Menu
Kathleen L. DELALLO
DELALLO - Kathleen L.
(nee Alessi)
December 18, 2021. Wife of the late Paul J. DeLallo, Jr. Mother of Michael (Millie) Opinsky, Kristen (Anthony) McCaslin and Jessica (Christopher Gorzynski) DeLallo. Grandmother of Justin, Brianna, Christopher, Brody, Cameron and a future granddaughter. Sister of Frank (Patricia) Buffamonte, Michael Alessi, David (Lisa) Alessi, Alito Alessi and the late AnnMarie (Greg) Yeager. Godmother of Michelle Deubell and also survived by other nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THOMAS H. MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
I´m lost for words... We just talked on the 14th. You sounded great, I´m having difficulty knowing the Lord took you so quickly You were my longest childhood friend all these years I miss you already Hugs and kisses to Paul and RJ Till we meet again
Debbie Graham
December 21, 2021
May you rest in peace Kathy...I can't believe this is true we all know you had a very close relationship with you children(grandchildren) but they know you will always be right there with them watching over them Everyone that knew you knew how special you are and always will be you will never be forgotten
Jackie gopsill
December 21, 2021
May you rest in peace Kathy. You were and will always be an amazing person. You and Paul keep your family safe and protected. I pray God brings comfort and healing to everyones heart that is broken over this loss of a beautiful soul.
Brandee Martin
December 21, 2021
Toni, Kristen and family, may she Rest In Peace, her beautiful sole is now in heaven with the Lord. God bless her. Keep your memories and her love close to your heart. Sorry for your loss.
Michelle Neffke
December 21, 2021
