October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of James Barone; loving mother of Kelly (Roger) Strade, Christopher (Amber Wieszala) and Katie (Curtis Reinheimer) Barone; dear grandma of Cheyenne, Travis and Brooke; dear sister of Mary Alice Moran, Dennis (Cynthia) White, Margaret Ann Sweeney and the late Sharon Jean Winkler, William Thomas White and James Allen White; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Kathy's passion in life was her family and her special bond she had with her grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Friday from 4-7 PM. New York State guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. We appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's memory to ALPHA-1 Foundation (www.alpha1.org). Please share your online condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.
