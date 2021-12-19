Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen M. FARKAS
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
FARKAS - Kathleen M. (nee McCarthy)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of R. Dennis, loving mother of Jacklyn (Ben) Gornbein and Carleen (Terry) Litten. Dearest "Mimi" of Brayden, Jackson, Ryan and Natalie. Survived by her loving brothers Tim and Bob, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, Wednesday, December 22nd from 4 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 23rd at 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. May your memories bring you comfort and peace at this difficult time and in the days ahead,
Elio and Therese DAngelo
December 23, 2021
I worked at Degraff and had the privilege of calling Kathy my friend. I relied on Kathy to make me laugh on my worst days. She was beautiful inside and out. My sincere sympathy to her beautiful family.
Laurie Kaczor
December 21, 2021
Loved all the years of softball and volleyball. Enjoyed watching your daughters grow up before our eyes. Always a smile, laugh and something good to say about everyone. You will be missed by many....more than you could ever imagine.
Beverly Carere Loxterman
Friend
December 20, 2021
Nick and Teresa Wolosyn
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results