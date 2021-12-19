FARKAS - Kathleen M. (nee McCarthy)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of R. Dennis, loving mother of Jacklyn (Ben) Gornbein and Carleen (Terry) Litten. Dearest "Mimi" of Brayden, Jackson, Ryan and Natalie. Survived by her loving brothers Tim and Bob, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, Wednesday, December 22nd from 4 to 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 23rd at 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.