September 20, 2020, daughter of the late Lawrence and Bertha Gillespie Goodheart; sister of the late Thomas Lawrence and Joan Mary Goodheart. She is survived by her nephew, Lawrence Thomas (Clarice) Goodheart and son Thomas, William Richard, Robert Bruce and her nieces, Mary Jo (Capt. John Nagel, USN (Ret), and Linda Lee Goodheart and daughter Lorie and her son George. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 2-5 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins). Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6-foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Private Funeral and Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at Fredonia Place of Williamsville, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, on Wednesday, September 30th. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.