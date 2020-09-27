Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sister Kathleen Frances GOODHEART OSF
KATHLEEN, OSF
GOODHEART - Sister
Kathleen Frances, OSF
September 20, 2020, daughter of the late Lawrence and Bertha Gillespie Goodheart; sister of the late Thomas Lawrence and Joan Mary Goodheart. She is survived by her nephew, Lawrence Thomas (Clarice) Goodheart and son Thomas, William Richard, Robert Bruce and her nieces, Mary Jo (Capt. John Nagel, USN (Ret), and Linda Lee Goodheart and daughter Lorie and her son George. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 2-5 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins). Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6-foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Private Funeral and Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at Fredonia Place of Williamsville, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, on Wednesday, September 30th. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.