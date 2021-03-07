Menu
Kathleen A. HAHN
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Hahn - Kathleen A. (nee Riley)
March 4, 2021 of Hamburg, NY. Devoted mother of Julie (Christopher Schulz) Hahn, Lisa (Edward) Smith, and Christopher Hahn; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Taylor, Mariah, Matthew, Tyler, Jo, Layce, Trevor, and Violet; loving sister of Mary (James) McNall and Michael (Kimberly) Riley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday, from 3 PM-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd.& Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell
Park Alliance Foundation. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Mar
8
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Hahn Family- With deepest Sympathy on the Loss of your loved one. She will be greatly missed.
Sabine Preischel (Baillie Lumber)
March 8, 2021
I worked with Kathy at the Key Bank Center. She always had a smile and was a great person. My sincere condolences
Mary Ann Deitzer
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Kathy was my neighbor for 5 years. She was so kind. I helped her shovel her driveway. I enjoyed talks with her. She will be missed.
Beth Rumley-Martens
March 7, 2021
Julie, Layce and family. Our prayers are with you.
Paul and Cathleen F Schulz
March 7, 2021
