Hahn - Kathleen A. (nee Riley)
March 4, 2021 of Hamburg, NY. Devoted mother of Julie (Christopher Schulz) Hahn, Lisa (Edward) Smith, and Christopher Hahn; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Taylor, Mariah, Matthew, Tyler, Jo, Layce, Trevor, and Violet; loving sister of Mary (James) McNall and Michael (Kimberly) Riley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday, from 3 PM-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd.& Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell
Park Alliance Foundation. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.