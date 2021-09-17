HEINEMAN - Kathleen L.
September 14, 2021, passed away peacefully after a brief illness one day shy of her 91st birthday. Beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Florence (nee Seileman) Heineman; sister of the late Phyllis and Robert (Helen) Heineman; loving aunt of Eric Heineman, David (Julie) Heineman and Carole (William) Sweeney Leonardo; cherished great-aunt of Matt, Sam, Christine, Matt and Allie; she leaves behind her constant companion, Max the shiatsu mix. Kay retired in 1992 from Commercial Union Insurance and enjoyed gardening in her yard. She attended Resurrection Lutheran Church and was on the Altar Guild for many years. At 90 years old, Kay retained her wit and independence in her own home with the help of family, friends, neighbors and her good friend and aide, Melody. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where services will be held 10:00 AM on Monday. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.