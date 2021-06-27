Menu
Kathleen E. HICKMAN
HICKMAN - Kathleen E.
(nee Gaiser)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 58 years to Robert H. Hickman; loving mother of Robert H. (Linda) Hickman II, Ronald J. (Jodi) Hickman and Andrea M. (Christopher) O'Hern; Nana of Allisa (Sean) Murphy, Robert (Victoria), Caitlyn, Rachel and Meghan Hickman, Ryan and Matthew O'Hern; great-grandmother of Nolan and Evelyn; dear daughter of the late James and Patricia (O'Regan) Gaiser; cherished sister of Diane (Richard) Gurbacki, James (Eleanor) and the late Joseph and John Gaiser; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 AM. Live-stream available at: stphiliptheapostleparish.org. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to the church. Kathy was an insatiable reader, and avid gardener. Arrangements were made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Parish
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
