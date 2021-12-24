Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen M. HOUSTON
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
HOUSTON - Kathleen M. (nee Matthews)
Age 72, of the Town of Tonawanda, December 19, 2021. Loving wife of 53 years to Thomas F. Houston; mother of Jennifer (John) Surdyk; grandmother of Thomas, Noah and Wyatt Michael and Eric and Max Surdyk; daughter of the late Gordon and Isabell (nee Frazer) Matthews; sister of Donna Mesler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 27th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 28th, at 10 AM in St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Town of Tonawanda, NY 14150. Everyone welcome to attend. Please be mindful that face coverings will be required for both calling hours and church service. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew Anglican Church
2368 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Tom/Jennifer: My dearest and sincerest condolences for Kathy´s (mom) loss. She was truly a beautiful person, one I wish I could have spent more time with. May she rest in eternal peace! Love to you all of you. Laurie Frazer Linton
Laurie Linton
Family
December 29, 2021
Jennifer/Tom: My deepest and sincerest condolences. Kathy was a wonderful person, someone I always wished I could have seen more often! May her spirit live on in your hearts. Rest in eternal peace Kathy. All my love Laurie Frazer Linton
Laurie Linton
Family
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My mom always loved when she stopped by the house for a visit. She was a special lady! Always so funny and full of life! Our prayers and thought to you all.
Millie Reids daughter Krissy
Friend
December 27, 2021
Much love and many hugs to all....she will be missed by so many
Janet, Gord & Kira
December 25, 2021
Sorry to hear of her passing. She was so full of life and happy when I last saw her. I'm sure she will be missed by many. May her memory sustain her friends and family.
Pam Carlson
Friend
December 24, 2021
The Dunn Family
December 24, 2021
Prayers for Tom, Jennifer and family. She will be missed.
Betty and Joe Bohn
Family
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results