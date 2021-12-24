HOUSTON - Kathleen M. (nee Matthews)
Age 72, of the Town of Tonawanda, December 19, 2021. Loving wife of 53 years to Thomas F. Houston; mother of Jennifer (John) Surdyk; grandmother of Thomas, Noah and Wyatt Michael and Eric and Max Surdyk; daughter of the late Gordon and Isabell (nee Frazer) Matthews; sister of Donna Mesler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 27th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 28th, at 10 AM in St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Town of Tonawanda, NY 14150. Everyone welcome to attend. Please be mindful that face coverings will be required for both calling hours and church service. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 24, 2021.