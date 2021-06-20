HUFF - Kathleen M.
(nee Goodrich)
June 18, 2021; beloved daughter of Timothy M. and Joan K. (nee Weiglein) Goodrich; dearest sister of Mary C. Goodrich-Oechslin, Laura A. Goodrich, and Michael T. Goodrich; devoted aunt to Laila Gossom, Michael Oechslin and Romero Gossom IV. The family will be present Sunday, June 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.