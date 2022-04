HUFF - Kathleen M.(nee Goodrich)June 18, 2021; beloved daughter of Timothy M. and Joan K. (nee Weiglein) Goodrich; dearest sister of Mary C. Goodrich-Oechslin, Laura A. Goodrich, and Michael T. Goodrich; devoted aunt to Laila Gossom, Michael Oechslin and Romero Gossom IV. The family will be present Sunday, June 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com