Kathleen M. HUFF
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
HUFF - Kathleen M.
(nee Goodrich)
June 18, 2021; beloved daughter of Timothy M. and Joan K. (nee Weiglein) Goodrich; dearest sister of Mary C. Goodrich-Oechslin, Laura A. Goodrich, and Michael T. Goodrich; devoted aunt to Laila Gossom, Michael Oechslin and Romero Gossom IV. The family will be present Sunday, June 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 AM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
27
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn of Kat's passing. I worked with her a few years back and she was one of the kindest people I've ever known. My hearts breaks for you.
Ruth Broxup
Work
July 10, 2021
Kathleen was one of the sweetest girls we have ever met. A big sister to Allie. She fought a valiant fight. Joan and Tim, the strongest parents we know. She's at peace, no more suffering, no more pain. Forever in hearts
Allie and Deanna Roberts
June 27, 2021
Joan and Family, I was so sorry to read about Kathleen. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mary Ann Sansone
School
June 22, 2021
