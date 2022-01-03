HYJEK - Kathleen M. (nee Winges)
January 1, 2022, age 75. Beloved wife of 47 years to Conrad Hyjek; devoted mother of Christopher (Kelly) Makowski and Dale (Toni) Makowski; cherished grandmother of Skyler Makowski; dear sister of Caroline (late Donald) Schlager and the late Maryann (Albert) Porter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8th, from 10 AM-1 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks East of Union Rd.). Interment will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 3, 2022.