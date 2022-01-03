Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen M. HYJEK
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
HYJEK - Kathleen M. (nee Winges)
January 1, 2022, age 75. Beloved wife of 47 years to Conrad Hyjek; devoted mother of Christopher (Kelly) Makowski and Dale (Toni) Makowski; cherished grandmother of Skyler Makowski; dear sister of Caroline (late Donald) Schlager and the late Maryann (Albert) Porter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8th, from 10 AM-1 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks East of Union Rd.). Interment will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Hi everybody i appreciated everybody together for my grandma's wake. I Skyler V Makowski was Katleen M Hyjeks grandson I will miss her forever; she was like a mom to me and grandma if you see this just know i love you and i miss you.
skyler makowski
Family
March 7, 2022
To Conrad Dale Christopher thinking of all of you at this sad time . I was very fortunate to have know your Mom . Prayers for you and your family . Mrs. Kathy rest now.
Linda Martell
January 5, 2022
So sad to see this! Kathy and I spent a good chunk of time as office mates while working at Albrecht, Maguire, back in the day. My heartfelt condolences to her family and may she Rest In Peace.
Sue Marzec
Work
January 5, 2022
Condolences to the family of Kathleen Hyjek. I enjoyed working with Conrad.
Tom Keating
Other
January 3, 2022
I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Shelly Phillips
January 3, 2022
Kathy You were the best neighbor on Domedion . The Best Hockey Mom ever. And cherished your kids . I will always remember you as The best Hockey Fan the Sabres could have Ever!!!!!! I will always remember you. And they dont make neighbors like you anymore. Rest in Peace .
Linda Martell
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results