Kalwicki - Kathleen
(nee Robb)
October 1, 2020; beloved wife of the late James; devoted mother of John Kalwicki, and Karen (Arnon) Hawkes; loving grandmother of Nolan; dear sister of Phyllis (Ralph) Phillips, Barbara (Darrell) Jones, Janet Robb, and the late Richard (Sandra) Shepard, also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Tuesday from 10 AM - 12 Noon at which time a funeral service will be held. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com