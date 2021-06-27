Menu
Kathleen Ann KEARNS
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
KEARNS - Kathleen Ann
(nee Kline)
July 22, 1951-June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Vincent Kearns; dear mother of Ryan Paul Kearns and the late Meghan Elizabeth Kearns; sister of Gerard Kline, Joseph Kline, Timothy (Jessica) Kline, Daniel (Jennifer) Kline and the late Michael Kline; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Kearns donated her body to the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo. Kathleen worked for the Buffalo Board of Education for many years at Buffalo City Hall and the Waterfront School. Online register book www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss Paul. Wish I could be there. Kathy was a great girl. Take care of yourself.
Ed Kirisits
Friend
July 2, 2021
Always made me smile - if not laugh out loud - quite the gift in life .
Paul Boleslaw
Friend
June 28, 2021
