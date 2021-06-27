KEARNS - Kathleen Ann
(nee Kline)
July 22, 1951-June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of Paul Vincent Kearns; dear mother of Ryan Paul Kearns and the late Meghan Elizabeth Kearns; sister of Gerard Kline, Joseph Kline, Timothy (Jessica) Kline, Daniel (Jennifer) Kline and the late Michael Kline; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Kearns donated her body to the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo. Kathleen worked for the Buffalo Board of Education for many years at Buffalo City Hall and the Waterfront School. Online register book www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.