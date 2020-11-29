WATERHOUSE - Kathleen L. "Sugar" (nee Songer)
Passed away on November 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Karen Brant, Norman (Mayette) Waterhouse, Mary Jo (Jay) Sawicki, William Waterhouse and Jack (Lisa) Waterhouse; dearest grandmother of 13 and great- grandmother of 29; loving daughter of the late Eugene and Katherine (Moore) Songer; sister of Paul (Shelley) Songer, Joanne "Dolly" (late John) Docherty, late Patricia (Joseph) Florea, late Jean (late Donald) McCormick, late Michael (Jeanne) Songer and the late Jack Songer. Private wake services are being held for the family due to the current health concerns in our area, friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. Due to the Covid restrictions a limit on the people allowed in the church may change as directed by the NYS and Erie County Health Dept. Thank you for your patience with any changes that take place by Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14221. Kathleen was the owner of Grider Press and retired from the Buffalo Board of Education, arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.