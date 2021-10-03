LABOSKY - Kathleen A.

Age 88, a longtime resident of Youngstown, NY, died September 13, 2021 at her daughter's home in Montgomery Village, MD. Born in Dunkirk, NY, she was the daughter of Paul E. Maidel and Mary Agnes (Hickey) Maidel. She married William Labosky (deceased in 2004) of Niagara Falls, NY in 1956 and they lived in Youngstown from 1960 until 2016, when Kathleen relocated to Maryland. Kathleen graduated from Saint Mary's Academy, playing forward on the girls basketball team and writing for the school newspaper. She was also a lifeguard at the Dunkirk beach for many summers. Her love of sports and physical activity along with her drive for education led her to Brockport State Teachers College, now called State University of New York at Brockport, for a degree in Teaching with a focus on Physical Education. Her first job after college was a teaching position at Lewiston Porter Central Schools where she taught Physical Education in the girls high school. She and her husband, William, completed their Masters Degree in Education together at the University of Buffalo in 1958 and their Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Director's Certification from SUNY Brockport, in 1960. Kathleen worked at Lewiston Porter Central School system until 1963, when she took time away to have their two children, Patricia (Trish) and Mark. She worked part time at the YWCA in Niagara Falls running their recreation department until she returned full time to LewPort in 1971 in the elementary school, splitting her time between the Youngstown and Lewiston Red Brick schools. She remained in the elementary school until her retirement in 1988 and many of the youth in Youngstown and Lewiston would greet her in public with reverence as "their gym teacher". Kathleen and William enjoyed their retirements, traveling through the US, enjoying summer evenings boating on the Niagara River in their "River Rat", and spending time with family and friends. They were very active in volunteer activities throughout their lives: the Niagara Falls Police Athletic League, New York State Empire Games, the Niagara Swim Club, and LewPort girls swim team. Kathleen and William were recognized as the Niagara Falls YMCA Family of the Year in 1996. Kathleen always valued education and reading and instilled these values in her children, nieces, nephews, and friend's children throughout the years. She also enjoyed her many Siamese cats and book clubs at the Youngstown Free Library. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Dr. Patricia Labosky and son-in-law Michael Bright in Maryland and her son, Mark Labosky of Youngstown; her grandchildren Emmalene Labosky Jack Labosky, and Dmitriy Bright; her sister Carol Bialaszewski and brother Bruce Maidel, both in Cassadaga, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will occur later this fall and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Oakland Rural Cemetery in Youngstown. For friends wishing to remember Kathleen, donations in her memory can be made to the Youngstown Free Library, 240 Lockport Street, Youngstown, NY 14174, 716-745-3555.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.