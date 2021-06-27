LITZ - Kathleen M.

June 18, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Michel and her siblings Thomas (Irene) Litz, Elizabeth (Bill) Blaney, Joseph Litz and Mark Litz. Survived by daughter Kimberly (Kurt) Ozolins, step-daughter Laurie (Bill) Siwy, step-son David Michel, grandchildren Alex Ozolins, Jennifer Siwy, and William Siwy, siblings Robert Litz, Ray (Nancy) Litz, Patti (Alan) Golkin, James (Cookie) Litz, Bill Litz, Jean (Don) Eisenmann, John Litz, and Bonnie Litz. Also survived by many loving nephews and nieces. Kathleen was a professional R.N. for many years and worked tirelessly helping others. No services are being held at this time.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.