LITZ - Kathleen M. June 18, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Michel and her siblings Thomas (Irene) Litz, Elizabeth (Bill) Blaney, Joseph Litz and Mark Litz. Survived by daughter Kimberly (Kurt) Ozolins, step-daughter Laurie (Bill) Siwy, step-son David Michel, grandchildren Alex Ozolins, Jennifer Siwy, and William Siwy, siblings Robert Litz, Ray (Nancy) Litz, Patti (Alan) Golkin, James (Cookie) Litz, Bill Litz, Jean (Don) Eisenmann, John Litz, and Bonnie Litz. Also survived by many loving nephews and nieces. Kathleen was a professional R.N. for many years and worked tirelessly helping others. No services are being held at this time.
Kathy,
It was a joy and an honor to know you. I hope you and Tom are together again in eternal happiness. Love you.
Sue Herkey
June 30, 2021
Rest in heavenly peace, Kathy. Your kindness, giving & unselfish acts brought such joy to those who knew you both personally & professionally It was an honor to call you my friend. My deepest sympathy to your family.
Nadine
June 28, 2021
Kathy was a wonderful woman who made a difference in this world. She sowed love and caring to all. Peace.