Kathleen M. HARRIS
HARRIS - Kathleen M.
(nee McGlenn)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on September 22, 2020. Wife of the late William M. Harris; cherished mother of Jonathan Harris, Anna (David) Collins, and Matthew (Teresa) Harris; adored grandmother of Gabriel, Grace, William, and Emily; loving daughter of the late Robert and Mary McGlenn; devoted sister of John (Barbara) McGlenn and the late Thomas McGlenn; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment to be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY. If desired, contributions in Kathleen's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2020.
