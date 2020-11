SMITH - Kathleen M.

(nee Hodgson)

Of Buffalo, NY, November 27, 2020. Loving wife of the late William Smith; cherished mother of Glen and Carol (Robert) DeVoe; dearest grandma of Christine (Becca) DeVoe; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services to be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.