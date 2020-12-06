TRZEPACZ - Kathleen M.
(nee Hawn)
Of Elma, NY, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Bruce Trzepacz; dearest mother of Douglas (Sabrina) Redman, Kristina Ettinger; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren; step-mother of Bruce J. (Carrie) Trzepacz and Melissa (Brian) Hembrook; sister of Carol Devald, Kolleen Woods, Mark, Bridget and Susan Hawn. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Erie County SPCA in memory of Kathleen. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.COM
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.