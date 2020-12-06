Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathleen M. TRZEPACZ
TRZEPACZ - Kathleen M.
(nee Hawn)
Of Elma, NY, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Bruce Trzepacz; dearest mother of Douglas (Sabrina) Redman, Kristina Ettinger; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren; step-mother of Bruce J. (Carrie) Trzepacz and Melissa (Brian) Hembrook; sister of Carol Devald, Kolleen Woods, Mark, Bridget and Susan Hawn. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Erie County SPCA in memory of Kathleen. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.COM


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I 'm so sorry for the loss of your beloved sister. Remember you will meet again. I remember many times spent with her.
Cindy White
December 6, 2020