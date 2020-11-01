Menu
Kathleen M. WALSH
WALSH - Kathleen M.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 26, 2020. Loving companion of Michael R. Lombardo; dearest mother of Rene M. Zielinski; daughter of the late Joseph D. and Marie A. (Scott) Walsh; sister of Patricia (late Carmen) Monaco and the late Joseph (Sharon) Walsh; aunt of Carmen (Jill) Monaco, Kimberley (Dennis) Bump, Kelli (Alessandro) Cordone and Shannon Walsh. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
