WRIGHT - Kathleen M.
(nee Rutledge)
October 11, 2020, of Buffalo at age 74. Beloved wife of Victor J. Wright; devoted mother of Victor M. (Elizabeth) Wright, Monica (Jay) Sexton and Michael J. (Emily Klein) Wright; loving grandmother of Matthew, Elyse, Kevin, Mia and Nora; dear sister of Michael (Rita) Rutledge and the late John and George Rutledge; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.