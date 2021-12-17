Menu
Kathleen A. MAASS
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
MAASS - Kathleen A.
(nee Poorten)
Of Bowmansville, NY, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of James T. Maass; dearest mother of Victoria Maass and Jacquelyn (Jackson) Bennett; daughter of Robert Poorten and the late Anita Grigajtis; sister of Lisa (Chuck) Mosey, Maria (Jack) Pickering and Michael (Debbie) Poorten; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Saturday, 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Tuesday morning at 10 AM at The Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St., Depew, NY. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park in memory of Kathy. Masks are required for Funeral Home visitation and Services at Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
The Vine Wesleyan Church
425 Penora St., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
The ones we love never go away, they walk beside us even on this day. Unseen, unheard, yet always near. Still loved, still missed, we remember them in prayer! Our hearts are breaking for you and all of your family. What a wonderful woman, an angel on earth!
Chuck & Deb Ackerman
Family
December 19, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the entire family for the loss of a partner, mother, daughter and soul who lived life to the fullest with grace, courage and humility on this big beautiful orb in the heavens. May her soul rest peacefully for all eternity.
Greg Poorten
Family
December 18, 2021
I am so saddened to see that Kathy passed away. She was one of the sweetest people I have ever met! Sending you and your family heartfelt prayers.
susan klute
December 18, 2021
April Grigajtis
December 17, 2021
Jimmy and family, we´re so sorry to hear of your loss. Take comfort and joy for having Kathy in your lives. Ramona and Shagun.
The Rekhi´s
Other
December 17, 2021
Jim and family I am so very sorry for your loss . My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Ken Spellman
December 17, 2021
I am so so sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. She was a wonderful person. I will always treasure my memories of her and I singing Karaoke together. My deepest condolences to Jim and family.
Joseph Oppee
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so so sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. I will always treasure the memories of her and I singing karaoke together. My deepest condolences to Jim and family.
Joseph Oppee
December 17, 2021
Jim, Victoria, Jacquie, Jackson, Mr Poorten, it was my priviledge to know Kathy from The Vine these past 5 yrs. What an inspiration to see how she handled her lot in life. She truly lived for the LORD and HIS WILL BE DONE. Well done, Kathy, you fought the good fight.
Margie Weber
Friend
December 17, 2021
Maria: I am so sorry to hear of your sister's passing, especially so soon after Diane's passing. May the Lord bring comfort to your heart and peace to your soul. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.... Many hugs.... Cindy
Cindy Critoph
December 17, 2021
