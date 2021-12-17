MAASS - Kathleen A.
(nee Poorten)
Of Bowmansville, NY, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of James T. Maass; dearest mother of Victoria Maass and Jacquelyn (Jackson) Bennett; daughter of Robert Poorten and the late Anita Grigajtis; sister of Lisa (Chuck) Mosey, Maria (Jack) Pickering and Michael (Debbie) Poorten; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Saturday, 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Tuesday morning at 10 AM at The Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St., Depew, NY. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park in memory of Kathy. Masks are required for Funeral Home visitation and Services at Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.